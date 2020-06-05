Impact World Championship Announcement To Be Made Next Week

Impact Wrestling is set to make an announcement on the fate of the Impact World Heavyweight Title during next Tuesday’s episode on AXS TV. As noted, current World Champion Tessa Blanchard has missed recent sets of Impact TV tapings as she’s stuck in Mexico due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Blanchard was last scheduled to defend her title against Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin in a Triple Threat at Rebellion, but the match was nixed. There was a Blanchard interview segment planned for this week’s Impact episode, but it was also dropped. Now the company has announced that the future of the Impact World Title will be revealed next Tuesday. Ace Austin recently defeated Zachary Wentz to become the new #1 contender to the World Title, and that may factor into what they have to be announced on Tuesday.