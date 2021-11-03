Impact Wrestlers Removed From The Website Roster

Impact Wrestling removed the following wrestlers from their roster page this week – Tommy Dreamer, No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP, Petey Williams.

This led to speculation on potential Impact releases, but PWInsider reports that word going around says the website roster removals should not be seen as an indication that talents were released.

Petey’s removal is an obvious decision as he is currently working a WWE Producer’s tryout. He worked the last few WWE TV tapings, right after working behind-the-scenes at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view and last set of Impact TV tapings.