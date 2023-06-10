Impact Wrestling Against All Odds PPV Results – June 9, 2023

Impact Wrestling presented All Odds live from Columbus Ohio at the Ohio Expo Center. On the card: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Alex Shelly for the Impact World Championship and Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards. Plus, Trinity and Deonna Purrazzo team up to take on Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans and more. Continue below for the complete results!

Countdown:

Kilynn King w/ Taylor Wilde vs. Neveah

RESULTS: Kilynn King defeats Neveah via pinfall with the Kings Curse!

(IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match) Dirty Dango vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Santino Marella on commentary for this match!

RESULTS: AND STILL IMPACT DIGITAL MEDIA CHAMPION JOE HENDRY! Joe Hendry defeats Dirty Dango via pinfall with the Standing Ovation.

MAIN SHOW:

Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards w/ Alisha Edwards

RESULTS: Frankie Kazarian defeats Eddie Edwards via pinfall with Sunset Flip! During the match Alisha was kicked from ringside!

Backstage interview with Jimmy Jacobs:

Nick Aldis, Bully Ray, Heath, and Jonathan Gresham look forward to the 8-4-1 match.

(Impact World Tag Team Championship Match) The Good Hand (John Skyler & Jason Hotch) w/ Brian Myers vs. ABC (c) (Ace Austin and Chris Bey)

RESULTS: AND STILL IMPACT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ABC! ABC defeats The Good Hands via pinfall with The Fold on Jason Hotch.

Backstage:

Deonna Purrazzo and Trinity talks about their tag team match later in the show.

Dog Collar Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly

RESULTS: Masha Slamovich defeats Killer Kelly via pinfall with the Snowplow.

Backstage:

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin discuss their respective title matches.

(X-Division Championship Match) Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

RESULTS: AND NEW X-DIVISION CHAMPION CHRIS SABIN! Chris Sabin defeats Trey Miguel via pinfall with a Cradle Shock! Making history by becoming the only 9-time X-Division Champion.

(8-4-1 Match) Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath and Nick Aldis vs. Moose, Mike Bailey, Rich Swann and PCO.

Rules of the match: The winner goes on to become number 1 contender for the Impact World Championship for Slammiversary. As the match begins as an 8-man tag. The winning team then competes against one another in a 4-way match with the winner of that advancing to the main event of Slammiversary.

Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, and Nick Aldis eliminates Moose, Mike Bailey, Rich Swan and PCO! Now they will compete in a Fatal 4-Way to become number 1 contender to the Impact World Championship at Slammiversary.

RESULTS: Nick Aldis defeats Bully Ray, Heath and Jonathan Gresham to become number 1 contender via submission with a Cloverleaf on Heath.

During the match, Scott D’Amore enters the ring with a chair and hits him with a chair. Heath comes in and hits Bully with a neckbreaker onto a chair.

Backstage with Impact World Champion Steve Maclin:

He hypes his match later tonight against Alex Shelly!

Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans w/ Jai Vidal

RESULTS: Deonna Purrazzo and Trinity defeats Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans via submission with a Fujiwara armbar on Savannah Evans.

After the match, Shaw and Vidal attacked Purrazzo but she was able to fight them off. Evans attacks her from behind. Trinity makes the save. Purrazzo shakes her hand.

Ohio Street Fight: The Design (Deaner, Kon & Angels) vs. oVe (Sami Callihan, Jake Crist & Madman Fulton)

RESULTS: OVE defeats The Design via pinfall with a barbed wire board after Sami slams Deaner onto the barbed wire board!

(Impact World Championship Match) Steve Maclin (c) vs. Alex Shelly

RESULTS: AND NEW IMPACT WORLD CHAMPION ALEX SHELLY! Alex Shelly defeats Steve Maclin via pinfall with the Shell Shock!

After the Match, Chris Sabin comes out to congratulate THE NEW WORLD CHAMPION ALEX SHELLY!