Impact Wrestling Announces Citrus Brawl TV Tapings

Impact Wrestling has announced two nights of television tapings this May as they will hold “Citrus Brawl” at the Osceola Heritage Park Event Center in Kissimmee, Florida on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14.

Below is the updated Impact schedule of events:

Rebellion PPV — Saturday, April 23 (MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York)

TV tapings — Sunday, April 24 (MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York)

Under Siege Impact Plus/Ultimate Insiders special — Saturday, May 7 (Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, Kentucky)

TV tapings — Sunday, May 8 (Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, Kentucky)

TV tapings — Friday, May 13 (Osceola Heritage Park Event Center in Kissimmee, Florida)

TV tapings — Saturday, May 14 (Osceola Heritage Park Event Center in Kissimmee, Florida)