Impact Wrestling Announces Date And Location For Slammiversary 2023

IMPACT Wrestling will be bringing it’s annual Slammiversary event back to Canada for the first time since 2018.

It was confirmed during Sacrifice 2023 on March 24th that IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary PPV will be held in Windsor, Ontario at St Clair College on July 15th.

IMPACT Wrestling presents #Slammiversary LIVE on Saturday July 15 from Windsor, ON, Canada! pic.twitter.com/9nv9VzxRx9 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 25, 2023

The Slammiversary Fallout TV Tapings will take place on July 16th from Windsor as well.

The first time Slammiversary was held in Canada was back in 2018 at The Rebel Complex in Toronto.

Slammiversary will be the fourth IMPACT Wrestling event to be held in Canada in 2023 with all shows taking place in Ontario.

Sacrifice 2023 was held in Windsor on March 24th, IMPACT Rebellion PPV will be held in Toronto on May 16th, Under Siege will take place in London on May 26th and now Slammiversary on July 15th in Windsor.