IMPACT Wrestling Announces Extra Date To UK Tour

IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release:

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Second Show In Coventry, England: Sunday, October 29



Due to the overwhelming demand, IMPACT Wrestling today confirmed a second show will be held in Coventry, England: Sunday, October 29, also at HMV Empire.

IMPACT Wrestling’s UK Invasion Tour is shaping up to be one of the best in company history with four consecutive nights of high-energy, action-packed pro wrestling, including championship matches.

Tickets for the October 29 show in Coventry will go on-sale Wednesday, August 16, at 9am (UK time) at www.impactwrestling.com.

Limited tickets are also still available for the first three shows – in Glasgow (Thursday, October 26), Newcastle (Friday, October 27) and Coventry (Saturday, October 28) at www.impactwrestling.com.

The 2023 UK Invasion Tour will feature IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Alex Shelley, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Deonna Purrazzo, Kazarian, Brian Myers, hometown heroes Joe Hendry and Grado – plus a special appearance from IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim – with many more names to be announced.

Special IMPACT Titanium Ticket Package are perk-filled and include benefits such as: