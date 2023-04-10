IMPACT Wrestling Announces “Last Rites” Match For Rebellion 2023 On Sunday

You can officially pencil in a new match for the next IMPACT Wrestling premium live event.

On Monday, the promotion announced the addition of a “Last Rites” match between Eddie Edwards and PCO for their upcoming IMPACT Rebellion 2023 pay-per-view.

“Eddie Edwards will face PCO in a LAST RITES match THIS SUNDAY at Rebellion LIVE on PPV from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto,” an announcement released today by IMPACT Wrestling on social media read.

For tickets to IMPACT Rebellion this Sunday, April 16, 2023 at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, visit EventBrite.com.