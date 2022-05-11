Impact Wrestling Announces Matches For Slammiversary

Impact has announced that Josh Alexander will defend the World Championship at the upcoming Slammiversary PPV.

Alexander’s opponent will be determined on Thursday’s Impact AXS episode with a Gauntlet for the Gold match. The winner will challenge him for the championship at Slammiversary.

Impact has also announced that Ace Austin will defend the X-Division Championship at Slammiversary.

There will be 5 other challengers in the Ultimate X match. Chris Bey vs. Kenny King in a qualifying match has been announced for this week’s Impact.

The Slammiversary 2022 PPV is scheduled for 6/19 at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville TN.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.