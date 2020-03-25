Impact Wrestling Announces Update For The 3/31 AXS TNA Episode

Impact Wrestling issued an announcement today on the TNA-themed “Total Nonstop Action” special that AXS will air on Tuesday, March 31 at 10pm ET following the Impact episode that airs that night.

The March 31 special was originally to be a preview for the TNA show that was scheduled for WrestleCon during WrestleMania 36 Week. That event was nixed when WrestleCon and WrestleMania 36 Week were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the March 31 special was then to be a look back at the TNA days.

Now the March 31 special will feature new matches that were taped at the recent Impact Wrestling tapings. The following matches and segments were announced:

* Rhino vs. Madman Fulton

* Scott Steiner hosts a “Scott Steiner Uncensored” segment

* Hernandez vs. Chase Stevens

* Kid Kash and Johnny Swinger vs. Manik and Suicide

The announce team for the special event will be former Team Canada manager & current Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore and former TNA ring announcer David Penzer.

“For years, the loyal fans of TNA have asked us to bring back some of their favorite wrestlers of the past,” said D’Amore in a press release. “And after the incredible response we received from the now-postponed ‘TNA: There’s No Place Like Home’ iPPV, we thought an AXS TV special would be the perfect opportunity to celebrate our history. Right now we’re dealing with unprecedented circumstances, so here’s a great reason to stay home, turn everything off and enjoy the excitement that is Total Nonstop Action wrestling!”

