Impact Wrestling Announces Victory Road Main Event

Ace Austin vs. Impact Wrestling World Champion Christian Cage has been officially announced as the main event of the upcoming Victory Road special. Victory Road will air on Saturday, September 18, exclusively on the Impact Plus streaming service.

Impact issued the following on the match-

Christian Cage Defends the IMPACT World Title Against Ace Austin at Victory Road

At Emergence, Christian Cage successfully defended his newly won IMPACT World Title against “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers. But there’s no rest for the weary as “The Instant Classic” must now turn his attention towards his next title defense at Victory Road, streaming September 18th on IMPACT Plus!

Earlier in the night, Ace Austin pulled out the hard-fought victory over three of IMPACT’s top stars, Moose, Sami Callihan and Chris Sabin, in what was an edge-of-your-seat #1 Contenders match. With a coveted IMPACT World Title opportunity in his possession, Ace Austin will stop at nothing to claim the throne.

Can Christian Cage continue his earth-shattering title reign or will Ace Austin prove that a new IMPACT World Champion is “Inevitable”? Find out at Victory Road!

Cage returned to the Impact Zone this past Thursday night and officially retired the TNA World Heavyweight Title belt. Impact has announced that he will be back on Impact this Thursday night.

Victory Road was taped earlier this month at Skyway Studios in Nashville but Austin vs. Cage will apparently be taped at the Impact tapings that have been announced for September 17, 18 and 19.