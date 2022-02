Impact has announced that X-Division Champion Trey Miguel will defend the championship against Jake Something at Sacrifice next month.

Sacrifice takes place on Saturday 3/5 from Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY. Here is the updated lineup-

-Jay White vs. Alex Shelley

-X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (C) vs. Jake Something

-Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration (C) vs. The Influence

