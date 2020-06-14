Impact Wrestling Asks Roster To Back Out Of Wrestling Game

Virtual Basement is developing a next-gen wrestling game featuring many wrestlers on the independent scene, with the latest additions being Taynara Conti and Petey Williams. A new video from Smack (via Fightful) revealed that Impact Wrestling has asked its talent to pull out of the project and will not allow anyone new to sign on to the project.

Previously announced talent from Impact includes Petey Williams, Su Yung, Ken Shamrock, Kylie Rae, Fallah Bahh and Rich Swann. Only Shamrock will be exempt from Impact’s new ruling. Virtual Basement has confirmed that he is still part of the roster. Impact officials have yet to make an official statement on the matter.