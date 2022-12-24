Impact Wrestling Before the Bell Returning in January 2023

In January, Impact will reintroduce its “Before The Bell” preview show for Hard to Kill. The company announced on Friday that the preview show will return next month, prior to the premiere of Hard to Kill on January 13th.

The announcement reads:

“IMPACT Wrestling Before the Bell Returns in January 2023

Before Hard To Kill takes over the wrestling world on Friday, January 13th, Before the Bell makes its highly-anticipated return. Streaming on IMPACT Wrestling’s digital platforms, get an in-depth preview of all the huge matches that are set take place at IMPACT’s first pay-per-view extravaganza of 2023!

Stay tuned for more on Before the Bell.”