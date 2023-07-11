IMPACT Wrestling Confirms Main Event For Slammiversary 2023

What will be going on last at Saturday’s IMPACT Wrestling premium live event?

The answer was revealed during today’s IMPACT Press Pass media call to promote the IMPACT Slammiversary 2023 pay-per-view scheduled for this weekend.

It was announced that Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship will be the headline bout for the latest annual Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Make sure to check back here at Rajah.com on Saturday night for complete IMPACT Slammiversary 2023 results from St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.