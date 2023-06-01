Impact Wrestling Heading To Legendary Venue For Mid-South Mayhem, Updated 2023 Schedule

Impact Wrestling will hold a unique series of TV tapings at the famous Mid-South Coliseum in late September.

The Mid-South Mayhem tapings will take place at the Graceland Soundstage in Memphis, TN on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23. This Friday, tickets will go on sale.

The Mid-South Mayhem logo is below, along with an update on the Impact schedule:

* Friday, June 9 – Against All Odds from the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, OH

* Saturday, June 10 – Against All Odds Fallout tapings from the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, OH

* Friday, June 23 – Summer Sizzler tapings from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA

* Saturday, June 24 – Summer Sizzler tapings from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA

* Friday, June 30 – Down Under Tour from Wagga Wagga, NSW, Australia

* Saturday, July 1 – Down Under Tour from Wagga Wagga, NSW, Australia

* Saturday, July 15 – Slammiversary from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, ON, Canada

* Sunday, July 16 – Slammiversary Fallout tapings from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, ON, Canada

* Friday, July 28 – Chicago Heat tapings from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL

* Saturday, July 29 – Chicago Heat tapings from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL

* Sunday, August 20 – Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia

* Sunday, August 27 – Emergence from the the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, ON, Canada

* Monday, August 28 – Emergence Fallout tapings from the the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, ON, Canada

* Friday, September 8 – Victory Road from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY

* Saturday, September 9 – Impact 1000th Episode tapings from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY

* Friday, September 22 – Mid-South Mayhem tapings from Graceland Soundstage in Memphis, TN

* Saturday, September 23 – Mid-South Mayhem tapings from Graceland Soundstage in Memphis, TN

* Saturday, October 21 – Bound For Glory from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL

* Sunday, October 22 – Bound For Glory Fallout tapings from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL