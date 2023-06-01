Impact Wrestling Heading To Legendary Venue For Mid-South Mayhem, Updated 2023 Schedule

Impact Wrestling will hold a unique series of TV tapings at the famous Mid-South Coliseum in late September.
The Mid-South Mayhem tapings will take place at the Graceland Soundstage in Memphis, TN on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23. This Friday, tickets will go on sale.
The Mid-South Mayhem logo is below, along with an update on the Impact schedule:
* Friday, June 9 – Against All Odds from the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, OH
* Saturday, June 10 – Against All Odds Fallout tapings from the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, OH
* Friday, June 23 – Summer Sizzler tapings from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA
* Saturday, June 24 – Summer Sizzler tapings from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA
* Friday, June 30 – Down Under Tour from Wagga Wagga, NSW, Australia
* Saturday, July 1 – Down Under Tour from Wagga Wagga, NSW, Australia
* Saturday, July 15 – Slammiversary from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, ON, Canada
* Sunday, July 16 – Slammiversary Fallout tapings from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, ON, Canada
* Friday, July 28 – Chicago Heat tapings from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL
* Saturday, July 29 – Chicago Heat tapings from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL
* Sunday, August 20 – Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia
* Sunday, August 27 – Emergence from the the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, ON, Canada
* Monday, August 28 – Emergence Fallout tapings from the the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, ON, Canada
* Friday, September 8 – Victory Road from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY
* Saturday, September 9 – Impact 1000th Episode tapings from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY
* Friday, September 22 – Mid-South Mayhem tapings from Graceland Soundstage in Memphis, TN
* Saturday, September 23 – Mid-South Mayhem tapings from Graceland Soundstage in Memphis, TN
* Saturday, October 21 – Bound For Glory from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL
* Sunday, October 22 – Bound For Glory Fallout tapings from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL
BREAKING: The AXS TV cameras are coming to @livegraceland in Memphis, Tennessee on September 22 and 23 for Mid-South Mayhem.
Tickets go on-sale THIS FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/35wOM1LD4V
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 31, 2023