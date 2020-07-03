Impact Wrestling In Talks With Several Recently Released WWE Superstars

Impact Wrestling officials have spoken to several of the recently released WWE talents, according to a report from Fightful. As many of you know, Deonna Purrazzo has already re-signed with the company and has been featured on Impact in recent weeks.

The company is also teasing the returns of Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, EC3 and Eric Young. PWMania.com has also independently confirmed that Heath Slater is another name that is rumored to be debuting with Impact Wrestling shortly. Kurt Angle has also been in talks with the company but no deal has been reached as of this writing.

All of the WWE talents who were released back in April will have their non-compete clauses expire on the same day as Slammiversary.