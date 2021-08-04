Impact Wrestling Leaving Twitch and New YouTube Membership Service Announced

Impact Wrestling announced that the company will no longer be airing new television episodes on Twitch as the company is launching a new YouTube membership service. Here is the official announcement regarding the YouTube service:

IMPACT Wrestling Launches Brand New ‘IMPACT Insiders’ YouTube Membership

NASHVILLE, TN, (August 3, 2021) – IMPACT Wrestling has launched the first of its kind fan membership on YouTube. Part fan-club and part digital subscription service, members of IMPACT Wrestling Insiders get access to a raft of premium content, brand new shows and exclusive perks not available anywhere else.

Available immediately on IMPACT Wrestling’s hugely popular YouTube Page, there are two membership tiers.

Level one, IMPACT Insider, is priced at only 99cents (USD) per month and gives fans access to fan loyalty badges that identify them as members, exclusive community posts and – each and every Thursday – the promotion’s flagship two hour television show, IMPACT!.

Members of the second level, dubbed IMPACT Ultimate Insider, get all the above plus access to much more exclusive content including new Originals featuring The Good Brothers, Josh Alexander, Sami Callihan and Dlo Brown, every Pay-Per-View in TNA/IMPACT history, access to IMPACT Wrestling’s ‘Big Four’ Pay-Per-View events just 30 days after they take place, exclusive merchandise offers, exclusive live chats with IMPACT wrestlers and more. IMPACT Ultimate Insider is priced at $4.99 (USD) per month.

With the launch of IMPACT Insiders on YouTube, IMPACT Wrestling will discontinue its presence on Twitch. The July 29 episode of IMPACT! was the final weekly show to stream on Twitch.

Full IMPACT INSIDERS YouTube Membership offerings are detailed below:

LEVEL 1: IMPACT WRESTLING INSIDER (99c USD per month)

Impact! Weekly Episodes On-Demand

pro-wrestling’s fastest-paced weekly show, premiering every Thursday

Loyalty Badge

appear next to Member’s name in comments and live chats

Exclusive Community Posts

fan polls, insider pictures and the latest news direct from IMPACT

LEVEL 2: IMPACT INSIDER: ULTIMATE ($4.99 USD per month)

All “IMPACT Wrestling Insider” perks plus:

Hard To Kill + Rebellion + Slammiversary + Bound For Glory

IMPACT’s annual ‘Big Four’ available just 30 days after live Pay-Per-View events

Monthly Special Events

The biggest stars on wrestling today collide in must-see match-ups.

The Impact Wrestling Archive

From Kurt Angle to Abyss and Sting to AJ Styles, relive every legendary Pay-Per-View from the last two decades of TNA/IMPACT history.

Brand New Impact Originals Shows

including Callihan Uncensored

Discounted Impact Merchandise

exclusive offers not found anywhere else

Exclusive GIFs

to use when chatting with wrestlers and other Ultimate Insiders

