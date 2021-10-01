Impact Wrestling Line Up For Next Week

Impact Wrestling World Champion Christian Cage will be back in action next Thursday night as he teams with Bound For Glory opponent Josh Alexander. They will go up against Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.

Next week’s Impact will also feature Black Taurus vs. Petey Williams vs. Steve Maclin with the winner earning a spot in the Triple Threat for the vacant X Division Title at Bound For Glory. As noted, Trey Miguel defeated Alex Zayne and Laredo Kid on tonight’s Impact to earn a spot in the title match. The final Triple Threat qualifier will be held on October 14.

The Bullet Club’s Chris Bey, Hikuleo and El Phantasmo will also be in action next Thursday as they go up against Chris Sabin, David Finlay and Juice Robinson.

Finally, Heath (fka Heath Slater) will be back on Impact next Thursday. He returned to the show tonight, as seen in the video below, as Violent By Design demanded Rhino decide if he was staying with the group or not. Heath hit the ring and attacked VBD, clearing the ring, but Rhino left without giving the group an answer, and without embracing Heath.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s Impact. Below are related shots from tonight: