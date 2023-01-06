Impact Wrestling Main Event and Opener Revealed For Tonight (1/5/23)

Taylor Wilde vs. Masha Slamovich will kick off tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS.

Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin will face Matt Cardona in the main event of tonight’s Impact. The show will then conclude with an in-ring segment with Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

For tonight’s show, the following have also been announced:

* Anthony Greene debuts vs. Black Taurus

* The Hard To Kill build will continue for next week’s go-home show

KiLynn King will face Gisele Shaw in tonight’s Before The Impact episode. BTI airs live on YouTube, Facebook, and Impact Plus at 7:15 p.m. ET.