Impact Wrestling Main Event And Opener Revealed For Tonight (4/27/2023)

Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace will kick off tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode at 8 p.m. ET on AXS.

The main event of tonight’s episode will pit Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo against Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde in her first title defense.

The matches for tonight’s Impact were taped on April 17 in Toronto, and spoilers can be found by clicking here.

The following is the show’s announced lineup:

* Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich

* Impact World Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Angels and Kon in a non-title match

* Impact World Champion Steve Maclin will appear

* Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo defends against Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature Kenny King vs. Channing Decker. BTI airs at 7:15pm ET via YouTube, Facebook and Impact Plus.