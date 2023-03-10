Impact Wrestling Main Event & Openers Revealed For Tonight (3/9/2023)

Impact Wrestling’s episode tonight is set to begin with an in-ring promo from Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray. The first match will be Rhino vs. Sami Callihan, a replacement for Callihan vs. Yuya Uemura after Uemura was injured.

Mickie James will defend the Impact Knockouts World Title against Gisele Shaw in the main event of tonight’s Impact. The winner will go on to defend against Jordynne Grace at Sacrifice from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on Friday, March 24.

The only other match officially announced for tonight’s Impact is Kushida vs. Jonathan Gresham. Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann will face Raj Singh and Shera before The Impact.