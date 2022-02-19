Impact Wrestling & NJPW Classic Ratings Report For 2/18

Thursday’s taped No Surrender go-home edition of Impact Wrestling drew 109,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 6.83% from last week’s 117,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.03 key demo rating. The 0.03 key demo rating represents 41,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 10.81% from the 37,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.03 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #131 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.03 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #145 ranking. Thursday’s Impact ranked #138 for the night on cable in viewership. This is up from last week’s #143 ranking.

Thursday’s Impact drew the second-lowest audience of the year, and the lowest since January 6, but in line with what the show has been doing as of late. The episode tied with others for the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 6.83% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was even with last week. Impact viewership for Thursday was down 44.7% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 50% from the episode that aired one year before.

The NJPW re-run episode that aired on AXS after Impact went off the air drew 76,000 viewers for a 0.02 key demo rating. This is up 24.59% from last week’s 61,000 viewers and 0.02 key demo rating. This week’s 0.02 key demo rating represents 23,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 8% from the 25,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.02 rating drew.

This was the second-best NJPW episode since the return to AXS on January 20. The first NJPW classic episode on AXS drew 88,000 viewers with a 0.03 key demo rating and 37,000 18-49 viewers, while the second episode drew 66,000 viewers with a 0.01 key demo rating and 15,000 18-49 viewers, and the third episode drew 60,000 viewers with a 0.02 key demo rating and 20,000 18-49 viewers. New NJPW episodes will begin airing March 3.