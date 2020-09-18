Impact Wrestling Photographer Calls Out WWE 2K Games

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, the WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game has a loading screen which shows the likeness of former Impact Wrestling champion Tessa Blanchard.

Basil Mahmud, the Impact Wrestling photographer who took the photo of Blanchard, has called out the makers of the game:

