Impact Wrestling Photographer Calls Out WWE 2K Games

As PWMania.com previously reported, the WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game has a loading screen which shows the likeness of former Impact Wrestling champion Tessa Blanchard.

Basil Mahmud, the Impact Wrestling photographer who took the photo of Blanchard, has called out the makers of the game:

Hold up is that Tessa Blanchard ? pic.twitter.com/cE09vnmMYj — (BladesGTS) (@BestModOnTwitch) September 18, 2020

Hey @WWEgames you wanna tell me why you took my photo without my permission to use it in your game? https://t.co/xgGoFRzoUW — Basil Mahmud (@Beezzzzy) September 18, 2020