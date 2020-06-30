Impact Wrestling Preview For Tonight, News On Impact TV/Latin America

– Below is the intro video for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV, which will feature more build for the July 18 Slammiversary pay-per-view. Tonight’s show will feature Trey vs. Madman Fulton, Kiera Hogan vs. Havok, Chris Bey vs. Suicide, TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Reno Scum, Moose vs. Crazzy Steve for Moose’s TNA World Heavyweight Title, and more.

– Impact Wrestling has announced an expansion of their popular channel on Pluto TV LATAM in Latin America. The channel will now expand into 17 more countries on the platform, offering new and exclusive Spanish-language content created just for the platform. Below is the full announcement sent to us:

THE POPULAR IMPACT WRESTLING CHANNEL EXPANDS INTO 17 LATIN AMERICAN COUNTRIES ON THE PLUTO TV LATAM PLATFORM

The Latin American Channel Will Feature New and Exclusive Spanish-Language Content Specifically Created For the Platform

LOS ANGELES – IMPACT Wrestling announced today the expansion of the promotion’s popular IMPACT Wrestling Channel on Pluto TV LATAM—furthering the channel’s reach throughout Latin America. The move comes as a continuation of IMPACT Wrestling’s partnership with Pluto TV, which kicked off in April 2018 with the U.S. launch of the IMPACT Wrestling Channel on the country’s top free ad-supported streaming television service.

Since its inception in 2002, IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of the leading independent global multi-platform media company Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. Inc., has established itself as one of the largest professional wrestling organizations in the world and the premier destination for wrestling fans across the globe. Now, viewers in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay and Venezuela will be able to enjoy the IMPACT Wrestling Channel’s hard-hitting programming lineup on Pluto TV—providing them with new and exclusive Spanish-language content made specifically for the channel, and giving them unprecedented access to IMPACT’s powerful library of epic matchups and unforgettable victories.

The IMPACT Wrestling Channel puts the spotlight on more than 1,000 hours of original content celebrating squared-circle icons from Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Sting, to Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash and AJ Styles, as well as IMPACT Wrestling’s current roster of world-class athletes which includes UFC Hall Of Famer Ken Shamrock, hardcore legends Rob Van Dam and Rhino, X-Division Champion Willie Mack, former NFL player Moose, and Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, TJP, as well as the hard-hitting Knockouts Division which includes reigning Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Tenille Dashwood and Kylie Rae, among others. The IMPACT Wrestling Channel can be easily accessed through Pluto TV on the web, and on Android and Apple devices.

“This announcement represents a continuation of IMPACT Wrestling’s successful partnership with Pluto TV, as we launch the IMPACT Wrestling Channel in Latin America for the first time,” said Ed Nordholm, President of IMPACT Wrestling. “Professional wrestling is incredibly popular around the world and we are committed to delivering more of the high-quality content viewers crave to all corners of the globe. Joining forces with Pluto TV gives us the perfect opportunity to do this, effectively enabling IMPACT Wrestling to broaden our reach to an even wider audience.”

Viewers across the globe can watch IMPACT Wrestling content on a variety of platforms and devices including the IMPACT + Plus SVOD service and digital channel; on the promotion’s highlight-packed YouTube Channel; and on twitch.tv. IMPACT Wrestling can also be seen throughout the United States via Anthem’s AXS TV, one of the nation’s largest independent cable channels as well as on Roku devices and mobile iOS and Android apps. IMPACT Wrestling is broadcast globally in over 120 countries.