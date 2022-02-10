Impact Wrestling Preview For Tonight – Opening Segment and More Revealed

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will open up with an in-ring promo by Josh Alexander.

Impact has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* W. Morrissey vs. Brian Myers in a No DQ match

* Knockouts World Champion Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match

* Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Rich Swann and Rhino

* Deonna Purrazzo issues an open challenge for either her ROH World Women’s Title or her AAA Reina de Reinas Title

* Alisha Edwards vs. Lady Frost on Before The Impact

