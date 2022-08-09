Impact Wrestling Producer Feels Like “The Door’s Open” for Paige to Join the Company

Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer and producer Gail Kim recently spoke with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kim commented on Paige possibly joining the company:

“Never say never. I love Paige. I admire everything that she’s done for women’s wrestling. She also came up kind of in that period where, maybe, it was so powerful — like what it is now — women’s wrestling is probably at its best right now. Main eventing pay-per-view shows, it’s not an irregular thing for that to happen. Paige was part of that process. I have nothing but respect for her in and outside of the ring, and hey, if she wants to come over to IMPACT Wrestling, I feel like the door’s open. So, come on over, Paige.”

(h/t to Fightful for transcription)