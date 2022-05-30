Impact Wrestling Rating Report For 5/26/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the taped edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV got 125,000 viewers on Thursday.

This represents an increase of 5.04% over the previous week’s 119,000 viewers.

In the key demographic of 18-49, Thursday’s Impact had a 0.03 rating. This is down 25% from last week’s key demo rating of 0.04. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.03 key demo rating represents 39,000 18-49 viewers, down 23% from the 0.04 key demo rating last week, which represented 52,000 18-49 viewers.

On Thursday, Impact placed #130 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.03 key demo rating. This is a drop from the previous week’s position of #93.

Impact ranked #134 in cable viewing for the night on Thursday. This is a drop from the previous week’s position of #131.

This is the fifth-best viewership of the year so far, tied with the May 12 show. While the crucial demo rating was tied for third-best with other episodes. On cable, the NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs were once again competing with the show. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 5.04% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 25%.

Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 10.71% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 50% from the previous year’s program.

With a 2.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, the NBA Playoffs game between the Mavericks and the Warriors on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150. With 6.793 million viewers, the Mavericks vs. Warriors game was the most-watched game on cable that night.

Bull on CBS had the highest viewership of the night on network television, with 4.220 million viewers and a 0.32 in the key demographic. With a 0.65 rating and 4.192 million viewers, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy led the night in the 18-49 key demographic for network TV.