Impact Wrestling Ratings Report For 1/5

Tuesday’s Genesis go-home edition of Impact Wrestling, the first show of 2021, drew 148,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This week’s Impact ranked #140 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #142 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are up from last week’s Best Of 2020 Part 2 show, which drew 103,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #140 for the night in viewership but did not make the Cable Top 150 for the 18-49 demo.

This was the lowest Impact viewership since November 17 of last year, which drew 146,000 viewers.