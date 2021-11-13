Impact Wrestling Ratings Report For 11/11

Thursday’s taped Impact Wrestling episode drew 79,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 33.05% from last week’s 118,000 viewers.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is equal with last week’s 0.02 key demo rating. This week’s 0.02 key demo rating represents 25,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 8.7% from the 23,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.02 key demo rating drew.

This week’s Impact episode did not rank on the Cable Top 150 for the sixth week in a row.

This week’s Impact had major competition from the NFL on cable and network TV. The show drew the second-lowest viewership ever for an episode on AXS, behind the July 1 show, which drew 69,000 viewers for an episode that was impacted by a glitch with cable guides. This week’s 0.02 key demo rating is tied with several other episodes to be the lowest-rated in the demo in the history of Impact on AXS. Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 33.05% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was up 8.7% from the week before. Impact viewership for Thursday was down 38% from the same week in 2020.