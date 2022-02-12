Impact Wrestling Ratings Report For 2/10

Thursday’s taped edition of Impact Wrestling drew 117,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 2.63% from last week’s 114,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 50% from last week’s 0.02 key demo rating.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #145 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.03 key demo rating. Last week’s Impact did not make the Cable Top 150.

Thursday’s Impact was in line with what the show has been doing as of late. The episode drew the fourth-lowest audience of the year so far. Impact ranking on the Cable Top 150 is noteworthy due to the NBA and Olympics competition this week. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 2.63% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was up 50% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 23.5% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 25% from the episode that aired one year before.