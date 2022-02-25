Impact Wrestling Ratings Report For 2/24

Thursday’s taped post-No Surrender edition of Impact Wrestling drew 111,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 1.83% from last week’s 109,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.03 key demo rating, and the week before that.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #141 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.03 key demo rating. This is down from last week’s #131 ranking. Thursday’s Impact ranked #149 for the night on cable in viewership. This is down from last week’s #138 ranking.

Thursday’s Impact tied with the January 13 episode as the fifth-best audience of the year so far. The show also tied with four other episodes for the second-best key demo rating of the year so far. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 1.83% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was even with last week. Impact viewership for Thursday was down 35% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 25% from the episode that aired one year before.