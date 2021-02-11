Impact Wrestling Ratings Report For 2/9

Tuesday’s No Surrender go-home edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring the final build for Saturday’s No Surrender event, drew 153,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact ranked #129 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #139 for the night on cable in viewership. These numbers are down from last week’s episode, which drew 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #125 on the Cable Top 150 and #132 for the night in viewership.

This week’s Impact viewership is down 12% from last week’s show, and down 20% in the 18-49 demographic rating. This is also on the lower end of what the show has been doing, and the third-lowest viewership of the year so far.