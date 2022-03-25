Impact Wrestling Ratings Report For 3/24

Thursday’s taped edition of Impact Wrestling drew 100,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 47.06% from last week’s 68,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.02 key demo rating. The 0.02 key demo rating represents 26,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 13.04% from the 23,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.02 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s Impact did not rank on the Cable Top 150 for the third week in a row.

Thursday’s Impact drew the third-lowest viewership of the year so far, and tied with three other episodes to be the lowest key demo rating of the year. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 47.06% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was even with last week. Impact viewership for Thursday was down 13.79% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 50% from the episode that aired one year before.