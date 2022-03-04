Impact Wrestling Ratings Report For 3/3

Thursday’s taped Sacrifice go-home edition of Impact Wrestling drew 131,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 18.02% from last week’s 111,000 viewers for the post-No Surrender episode.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 33.33% from last week’s 0.03 key demo rating. The 0.04 key demo rating represents 47,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 14.63% from the 41,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.03 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #133 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.04 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #141 ranking. Thursday’s Impact ranked #135 for the night on cable in viewership. This is up from last week’s #149 ranking.

Thursday’s Impact drew the second-best audience and the second-best key demo rating of the year so far. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 18.02% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was up 33.33% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 2.23% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was up 33.33% from the episode that aired one year before.