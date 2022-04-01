Impact Wrestling Ratings Report For 3/31

Thursday’s taped edition of Impact Wrestling drew 149,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 49% from last week’s 100,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 100% from last week’s 0.02 key demo rating. The 0.04 key demo rating represents 48,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 84.62% from the 26,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.02 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

This week’s Impact ranked #112 on the Cable Top 150 for the 0.04 key demo rating, and #127 for the night in viewership. The show did not rank on the Cable Top 150 for the past three weeks until this week.

Thursday’s Impact drew the second-best audience of the year, and the second-best key demo rating of the year. This was the best audience and key demo rating since January 27. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 49% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was up 100% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was up 0.33% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was even with the episode that aired one year before.