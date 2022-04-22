Impact Wrestling Ratings Report For 4/21

Thursday’s taped Rebellion go-home edition of Impact Wrestling drew 112,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 8.94% from last week’s 123,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 25% from last week’s 0.04 key demo rating. The 0.03 key demo rating represents 33,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 34% from the 50,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.04 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #143 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.03 key demo rating. This is down from last week’s #105 ranking. Thursday’s Impact ranked #132 for the night on cable in viewership. This is down from last week’s #129 ranking.

Thursday’s go-home Impact drew the eighth-lowest audience of the year so far, and tied with several other episodes for the second-lowest key demo rating of the year. Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 8.94% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was down 25% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 22.3% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 40% from the episode that aired one year before.