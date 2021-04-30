Impact Wrestling Ratings Report For 4/30

Thursday’s post-Rebellion edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring fallout from Sunday’s Rebellion pay-per-view, drew 120,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was the fourth Impact episode to air on Thursday nights.

This week’s Impact ranked #112 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and ranked #130 for the night on cable in viewership. These numbers are down from last week’s third Thursday night episode, which drew 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the key demo. Last week’s show ranked #113 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #132 for the night on cable in viewership.

This week’s Impact viewership was down 17.2% from last week, while the key demo 18-49 rating stayed even. This was the second-least watched Impact episode of 2021, behind the March 23 show that drew. This week’s Impact viewership was down 17.24% from the same week in 2020.