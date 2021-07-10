Impact Wrestling Ratings Report For 7/8

Thursday’s new edition of Impact Wrestling drew 120,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is up 73.91% from last week’s 69,000 viewers, which was the lowest audience in the history of the show.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 100% from last week’s 0.02 key demo rating, which was the third-lowest in the history of the show on AXS, and the lowest of the year so far.

It should be noted that last week’s record lows coincided with program guide issues, which caused Impact not to be listed on some cable and satellite guides.

This week’s Impact viewership and key demo rating were the best since the June 10 episode, which was the go-home show for Against All Odds. Viewership was up 73.91% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 100% from last week. Impact viewership for Thursday was down 11.11% from the same week in 2020.