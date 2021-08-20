Impact Wrestling Ratings Report For 8/19

Thursday’s Emergence go-home edition of Impact Wrestling drew 126,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 3.28% from last week’s 122,000 viewers.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s key demo rating, and even with the week before. This week’s 0.04 key demo rating represents 52,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 8.33% from the 48,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.04 rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

This week’s Impact ranked #122 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and tied with MLB Tonight at the #133 spot for the night on cable in viewership. This week’s Impact drew the best audience since the June 3 episode. Viewership was up 3.28% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with the past two weeks. Impact viewership for Thursday was down 14.3% from the same week in 2020.