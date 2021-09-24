Impact Wrestling Ratings Report For 9/23

Thursday’s post-Victory Road edition of Impact Wrestling drew 117,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 11.43% from last week’s 105,000 viewers for the Victory Road go-home episode.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 50% from last week’s 0.02 key demo rating.

This week’s Impact ranked #140 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo rating, and #138 for the night in viewership. Last week’s show did not make the Cable Top 150 for the key demo rating, but the week before that ranked #124 for the key demo rating and #135 in viewership. Impact viewership for Thursday was down 41.5% from the same week in 2020.