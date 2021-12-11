Impact Wrestling Ratings Report For This Week (12/9)

Thursday’s taped Impact Wrestling drew 90,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 6.25% from last week’s 96,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact episode drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 50% from last week’s 0.02 key demo rating. Thursday’s 0.03 key demo rating represents 40,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 25% from the 32,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.02 key demo rating drew last week, according to Wrestlenomics.

After not making the Cable Top 150 for nine straight weeks, Impact ranked #136 this week with the 0.03 key demo rating. The show ranked #143 for the night in viewership on cable.

Thursday’s Impact had major competition from the NFL on cable and network TV. Impact went head-to-head with the NFL game between the Steelers and Vikings, which drew 2.483 million viewers on cable and 14.040 million viewers on network TV. The episode drew the fifth lowest viewership for Impact. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 100% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was also up 100% from the week before, which was Thanksgiving.

Impact viewership for this week was down 59.27% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was down 62.5% from the year before.