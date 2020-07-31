Impact Wrestling Reacts To AEW Dynamite Segment?

It looks like Impact Wrestling may have posted a Twitter reaction to the MJF State of the Industry address that aired during this week’s AEW Dynamite episode.
As seen below, Impact tweeted video of a 2015 EC3 “#EC3ForChamp” promo the day after the MJF segment aired, suggesting that MJF’s promo was inspired by EC3.
Impact captioned the tweet with, “Is the #EC3ForChamp campaign part of the past @therealec3 wants to destroy?”
The replies were full of fans who accused AEW of copying the EC3 segment, noticing the similarities.
You can see both segments below:
Is the #EC3ForChamp campaign part of the past @therealec3 wants to destroy? pic.twitter.com/h4gregjVuk
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 30, 2020
(H/T to Gary Stewart)