Impact Wrestling Reacts To AEW Dynamite Segment?

It looks like Impact Wrestling may have posted a Twitter reaction to the MJF State of the Industry address that aired during this week’s AEW Dynamite episode.

As seen below, Impact tweeted video of a 2015 EC3 “#EC3ForChamp” promo the day after the MJF segment aired, suggesting that MJF’s promo was inspired by EC3.

Impact captioned the tweet with, “Is the #EC3ForChamp campaign part of the past @therealec3 wants to destroy?”

The replies were full of fans who accused AEW of copying the EC3 segment, noticing the similarities.

You can see both segments below:

(H/T to Gary Stewart)