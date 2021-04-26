Impact Wrestling Rebellion Results – April 25, 2021

They aired material from this past week’s This is Rebellion special on AXS TV, voiced over by Mauro Ranallo, including the feature on the importance of the World title and what it means to different talents. They were speaking as athletes and performers, not “in character.”

We go live to Nashville…

Kimber Lee & Susan vs. Rosemary & Havok

Rosemary was worked over in the corner for some time. She came back to use her hanging armbar on Susan. Kimber Lee tagged in and nailed a series of kicks to the legs and the chest. Rosemary rose from the beating and made the hot tag to Havok. Havok steamrolled Kimber Lee and drilled Susan. She nailed running boot scrapes on each of them, then repeated the feat.

She nailed Susan, who began acting as if it awakens something in her. Her Su Yung side came out and she attacked Havok with the Mandible Claw. Rosemary made the save. The battle continued until Havok nailed Susan with a tombstone piledriver for the pin.

Your winner, Havok & Rosemary!

D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker run down the lineup for the PPV.

REBELLION 2021

They opened with footage of the respective AEW and Impact Champions entering the venue earlier today.

Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJP.

Lots of great athleticism early on. Austin gained control and went for a dive but TJP caught him with a dropkick in the ring, TJP used a series of boot scrapes. TJP and Alexander were on the floor. Austin nailed a reverse flip dive to the floor. He tossed TJP into the ring and nailed a dropkick in the corner. He went to use a playing card to cut TJP but the referee took it away. TJP went for the Detonation Kick but Alexander sent him to the floor and nailed a series of suplexes on Austin.

Austin regained control. He monkeyflipped TJP into Alexander, who went for a powerbomb but was drilled in the mid-section with a kick. TJP went to the top but Austin met him there. They battled in the corner. Alexander got involved and superplexed TJP while also hitting Austin with a side Russian Legsweep off the ropes at the same time. That was pretty cool.

Austin was sitting on the apron outside and Alexander murdered him with a dive across the back. TJP and Alexander battled as Austin recovered on the floor. TJP gained control and nailed the Mamba Splash on Austin but Alexander pulled him into an anklelock submission. They had some great back and forth counters into different submissions. TJP grabbed Alexander in a leg lock but Alexander, trapped, grabbed Austin in an anklelock. TJP was locked off and leapt on Alexander’s back for the Octopus. Austin was released so he nailed The Fold on Alexander, scoring a two count that was broken up by TJP. Great stuff.

TJP nailed a double Boot Wash on his opponents in the corner. Lots of awesome near falls here. Alexander caught Austin coming off the ropes and locked in the ankle lock. TJP came off the top with the Mamba Splash but Fulton pulled him out of the ring. TJP got on the apron but was knocked off by Alexander. Alexander finally scored the pin on Austin.

Your winner and new X-Division Champion Josh Alexander!

This was a great opener with lots of innovative spots and sequences but more importantly, some really nice drama and near falls. Everyone looked great here and they set a really nice bar for the rest of the show. This felt like a meaningful rise for Alexander, who seemed pre-ordained for this as soon as Ethan Page exited Impact.

They acknowledged Eric Young was injured and they would introduce a new member to Violent by Design tonight.

Young cut a promo, surrounded by Violent by Design, saying that he was hurt but his fight isn’t done. He said all this brings him to this person. They aren’t ready for the war but they are ready for this opportunity. If they can deliver tonight, they are on the way to changing everything.

Violent by Design vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin & Eddie Edwards & Willie Mack

Eric Young brought out W. Morrisey, the former Big Cass in WWE. That’s based on his real name, William Morrisey.

Doering and Edwards started out. Deaner tagged in and Edwards and Mack double-teamed him. Storm tagged in and hiptossed Deaner into Deaner’s corner. Morrisey tagged in. Storm drilled him with a right. Morrisey absorbed it. Storm went to the top but was hit with a big boot to the floor. Morrisey knocked all of Storm’s partners off the apron.

Deaner tagged in and stomped the hell out of Storm in the corner. Storm came back with a high cross bodyblock but Rhino tagged in before Storm could escape the right and nailed a big clothesline. Mack and Deaner tagged in. Mack nailed a sit-out powerbomb for a trwo count. Sabin joined in but Deaner caught him with a knee strike in the corner. Edwards wiped out Doering with a dive. Team Storm nailed a cannonball on Rhino and a double dropkick on Deaner, who was tied to the tree of woe.

Mack covered Deaner but Morrisey broke up the pinfall. Morrisey tagged himself in and charged Mack, who pulled down the ropes as he ducked and Morrissey went over the top to the floor. Sabin dove to the floor on Rhino. Mack went for a dive but Morrissey took him out. Lots of brawling all over. Deaner went to the top but Sabin cut him off and superplexed him to the floor onto everyone as they battled on the floor beneath them.

Mack began nailing stunners. Morrisey faced off with him. Mack went for the stunner but was stopped and drilled. Morrisey lifted him up and drilled him with a big slam and pinned Mack.

Your winners, Violent by Design!

Morrisey kept beating Mack with right hands after the match and left him laying.

Good match. It was obvious Morrisey is in after this.

Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers.

Cardona was attacked but fired up. They ended up on the floor brawling early. Myers went for a suplex but Cardona landed on his feet and nailed a neckbreak, with each of them hitting the corner of the apron. Myers ended up on the outside of the ring barriers and snapped Cardona backwards across the barricades. Some nice intensity early on.

Back in the ring, Myers continued to work over Cardona, focusing on the neck. Myers scored several two counts and cinched in a rear chinlock, continuing the attack. They battled to the floor, where Cardona nailed the Radio Silence (Rough Ryder) on the entrance ramp. Cardona got up with the idea that he hurt his hip from executing the move. Myers went into the ring and back to the floor. Myers speared Cardona on the floor. This has been very good.

Myers tossed Cardona in and ascended to the top, nailing a flying elbow for a two count. Myers controlled Cardona, until he was nailed coming into the corner. Cardona went for a Radio Silence but was elevated away. When Cardona went down, his knee buckled and he went down. They had several officials come down. Myers stopped to check on him and offered a handshake, then pulled Cardona into a clothesline. He nailed the Roster Cut and scored the pin.

Your winner, Brian Myers!

Really hard work across the board here. The finish made sense for a longer program and to show how depraved Myers is and what he’s willing to do to win. Good stuff.

Backstage, AEW President Tony Khan was interviewed by Gia Miller. Jerry Lynn, Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards were with him. Scott D’Amore showed up and told Khan they have the refereeing under control with Brian Hebner. Khan said that he would never screw anyone. D’Amore agreed that there would be two referees tonight.

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N’ Flayva vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering.

Jazz came out with the challengers. Matt Striker said she’s acquired a manager’s license.

Ellering had all the control early against Steelz and then against Hogan. She powered Hogan over to the corner, where Grace powered her around and slammed Hogan on the mat. Hogan came back to catch Grace with a kick. The champions double-teamed Grace, scoring a series of near falls. Good wrestling early on here.

Ellering finally made the hot tag. Everyone battled. Fire N’ Flayva nailed a double dropkick and scored a two count on Grace. Grace reversed a double suplex attempt. Ellering got banged up and was getting checked on the outside. She got back to the apron. Grace backdropped Steelz but whatever was supposed to happened, didn’t and Steelz crashed down in a frightening way to the apron and floor. Grace nailed a dive to the floor. Hogan hit a bodypress off the top onto everyone.

The challengers were going for a Hart Attack it semed but Grace was pulled out of the ring, Ellering nailed a sit-out powerbomb and scored the pin.

Your winners and new Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace!

They worked super hard here and this was enjoyable but there was some scary stuff here with Steelz’s bump to the outside and obviously Ellering at some point tweaked something. But, this shined through it all.

Tasha Steelz is ONE TOUGH WRESTLER. God bless her.

Last Man Standing: Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel.

They faced off at the bell. Miguel nailed several drd4sdtfh8io-opkicks but was caught going for one and slammed over the top to the floor. Miguel writhed in pain but Callihan went to the floor before the referee could count to ten. Callihan slammed him again. Callihan worked him over but Trey came to kick him into the barricades. Callihan pulled himself up by the barricades. Miguel went for a suicide dive but Callihan walked away, leaving him to torpedo the guard rails and wipe himself out. Callihan hiptossed him over the guard rail to the outside of the ringside area. They are trying HARD to make Miguel sympathetic to the viewers.

Callihan grabbed a production box on wheels and charged Miguel with it but Miguel escaped. Callihan hurt his hands. Miguel went for a rana but Callihan caught him and powerbombed him on the box. Callihan stalked Miguel, opening up the box. He pulled out a chain and drilled Miguel across the back with it. Miguel tried to grab him by the throat but was nailed back. Callihan shoved a wrench in his mouth, fish hooking Miguel.

Callihan began throwing chairs into the ring. Miguel was almost counted down but pulled himself up on the production box. Callihan brought him back to the ring. A table had also been brought into the ring. Callihan missed a shot with the wrench. He was slammed into the chairs. Miguel set up the table. Callihan slammed him on the upside down table, snapping his back around the open legs of the table. That looked brutal. Callihan placed him on the top and tossed a chair in his face. Callihan set up the table underneath the corner.

Callihan nailed a piledriver off the ropes, glancingly hitting the table, which did not break but flipped over. OUCH. The referee counted both men down but Callihan returned to his feet by seven and Trey rolled out of the ring, onto his feet, at nine. Callihan set up another table on the floor. He called for a powerbomb off the ring steps but Miguel fought back. He went for a suplex into the table but Callihan grabbed him by the NARDS as they said in The Monster Squad. Callihan nailed a piledriver on the steps, then placed Miguel under thee steps and sat on them, telling the referee to count. The referee got to eight but Miguel emerged under the ring, having free himself. Callihan didn’t realize this and was attacked from behind, hit with a cutter through the table.

The referee counted both men down, Miguel was able to pull himself to his feet with the barricades. Callihan went to use the table to pull himself up but slipped and fell back down, counted out.

Your winner, Trey Miguel!

An entertaining and very inventive brawl.Impact Wrestling Champion Rich Swann was interviewed by Gia Miller. He said this type of match never happens. Two champions with one goal to prove they are the World Champion and that they are the best. He said that their mind games got into his head early on but now that the match is upon us, there isn’t a game they can play that will get to them. This is the biggest match of his career and Kenny Omega’s career. They’ve won World titles in the past but what makes this different is that once the bell rings, one person is going to take all of the gold. He said this is an Impact PPV and this is his house. If Omega thinks he’s going to take away his prize and his pride, he has another thing coming. If you think he’s going to let his family, all the Impact wrestlers, down, it’s not happening. He’s going to rebel and he’s going to bring the fight all night long.

Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions FinJuice vs. The Good Brothers.

Finlay and Anderson started with some aggressive grappling early on. The Champions tagged in and out, controlling Anderson early on. Gallows was able to tag in but even he was taken down early. Gallows cut off Finlay and scored several two counts. He cinched in a side chinlock. He worked over Finlay for a long time until Finlay nailed him.

Anderson and Robinson tagged in. LOTS of fire from Robinson. Robinson nailed a pescado to the floor on Gallows. Robinson nailed a series of jabs. He nailed a running clothesline in the corner and drilled Anderson with a big running cannoball. Anderson kicked out at the last second. The champs knocked Gallows to the floor and went back to working over Anderson. They scored several two counts. They set up for a Doomsday Device but Gallows got involved to prevent it.

Anderson and Gallows trapped Robinson and worked him over. They set up for the Magic Killer but Finlay tackled Gallows. Robinson small packaged Anderson and scored the surprise pin.

Your winners and still IWGP Tag Team Champions, FinJuice!

A good match.

Gia Miller was outside Kenny Omega’s locker room. Don Callis came out and refused to let her speak to Omega. He said he’s the one who changes professional wrestling over and over and promised that would happen again. He said Swann talked about family but Omega and Callis are family. He raised Omega for 20 years. Swann said his family are the guys in the back but there’s no lower form of life than a professional wrestler. He’s going to be an orphan if he thinks anyone will rescue him. Callis said he’s had this vision for 20 years and they will execute that vision tonight.

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo (with Susan and Kimber Lee) vs. Tenille Dashwood (with Kaleb with a K.)

They went back and forth with some solid action. Purrazzo snatched Dashwood in a Gori Bomb and went for an armbar submission. Dashwood grabbed the ropes but was stomped by the champion. Purrazzo worked over her arm and kicked her in the back, trying to soften up Dashwood. She pulled her into a Paradise Lock.

They drilled each other with some big bombs. Purrazzo nailed a knee strike but Dashwood used the momentum to come back with a big clothesline. She followed up with several others and snatched the champ in The Tarantula. Striker even referenced Yoshihiro Tajiri. Dashwood nailed her with a hard kick and went for a back suplex but Purrazzo reversed the waistlock. She finally nailed a series of back suplexes. She pulled up Dashwood, who fired away with a series of back elbows to escape. Purrazzo drilled her into the corner and nailed her splash in the corner. She followed up with a second one, scoring a two count.

Dashwood locked on a Muta Lock and Purrrazzo teased tapping. Kimber Lee and Susan got on the apron. Kaleb pulled Kimber down. Dashwood slapped Susan. Kimber sent Kaleb into the ring post. Purrazzo went for a flying headbutt but Tenille moved and nailed the Spotlight Kick, She almost scored the pin but Lee pulled her out of ther ring. She nailed Kimber but was caught with an exploder suplex.

Purrazzo and Dashwood went back and forth trying to get the advantage but Deonna snatched her in a shoulder submission. Dashwood was able to escape before it could be turned into a Fujiawara armbar. They battled. Deonna kicked Tenille hard in the face and grabbed her for the Queens’ Gambit piledriver for the pin.

Your winner and still Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo!

Another good bout.

They began triple-teaming Purrazzo whe music hit and former Champion Taylor Wilde came out for her return. She dropkicked Lee and Susan as Deonna retreated to the floor. She nailed a leaping DDT on Lee and wiped out Susan.

They announced 5/15 for Under Seige and 6/12 for Against All Odds for Impact+ shows.

They then announced Slammiversary and showed clips of Mickie James, Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Kazuchika Okada, The Great Muta and others, teasing their potential appearances. They said the show would be in July and showed shots of Nashville but did not announce an official date.

Mauro Ranallo joined Striker and Brown at the announcing table.

AEW Champion Kenny Omega with Don Callis & The Good Brothers vs. Impact Wrestling & TNA Champion Rich Swann with Eddie Edwards & Willie Mack – Title vs. Title.

Callis did Omega’s ring announcement.

The respective referees held their titles up. They shook hands. Aubrey went to the floor.

The AEW officials are sitting at ringside.

They faced off and began grappling. Omega grabbed his arm for an armwring and kept slapping at Swann. Swann got heated and charged at Omega, who stepped through the ropes. They went to a nice sequence to showcase Swann’s atheltic ability. He faked out Omega and slapped him. Omega was dropkicked to the floor. Swann hit a dive.

Back in the ring, Swann worked over Omega’s back with a series of knees and strikes. Omega came back with a back suplex. Swann went to roll out of the ring but Omega rolled out and was waiting for him. He grabbed Swann and nailed a back suplex onto the apron.

They showed Scott D’Amore watching.

They battled on the floor. Swann charged and was backdropped into the apron. It looked like he was going to springboard off the ropes but instead he stopped with the idea he had been spiked on the top of his head. Omega brought him into the room and nailed a bucklebomb for a two count. The idea was Swann was hurt from the bump on the apron, leaving him open to Omega’s attack The AEW Champion went after the head and neck of Swann, scoring several two counts. The idea was Swann is kicking out just in the nick of time.

Omega nailed a big set of knee strikes into the Lumbar of Swann’s back. Omega nailed a forearm into the small of the back and kept working Swann over. He chopped away at Swann but was caught with an elbow as he rebounded off the ropes. Swann avoided a move and nailed a mule kick, then a frog splash is a nice flurry for a two count.

Omega nailed Swann but the adrenaline allowed him to resist the beating. They fired away at each other with forearms and chops. Swann nailed a STO and then a rana. Swann was kicked off as he charged the corner. Omega climbed the ropes but was hit with an enziguiri. Swann nailed a rana out of the corner for a two count. They battled on the top rope but they crashed down. Omega ended up on the mat and Swann rebounded and went to the top. He nailed a top rope frog splash for a two count.

Omega came back to nail the V-Trigger. He went for the One-Winged Angel but Swann escaped, only to be nailed with a spinning heel kick to the neck. Omega nailed another V-Trigger in the corner. Omega went for an Electric Chair with the idea it would be a One-Winged Angel off the top. Swann appeared to be going for a Poisonrana but slipped as they executed. Omega fell and Swann rolled him up for a two count. Obviously that wasn’t what they planned.

Swann nailed a series of strikes but was caught with a snap Dragon suplex. Omega nailed another. Swann came out of nowhere with a cutter. He went for a handspring cutter but Omega shoved the referee into it, so Brian Hebner ate it. Aubrey Edwards hit the ring to check on the referee as Omega nailed Swann. Omega grabbed a chair but Edwards took it away. She argued with both Callis and Omega. That allowed Swann to nail the handspring cutter. He used a La Magistral cradle but Omega countered for a near fall.

Omega missed a V-Trigger and was nailed with his own kick. Swann nailed a Michinoku Driver for a two count. Swann went for a Phoenix Splash but Omega rolled out of the way. Swann landed on his feet but ate a V-Trigger. Omega nailed a German out of an Electric Chair, then a Jay-Driller for another close two count. He nailed Swann with another pair of V-Triggers. The idea was Swann was completely out on his feet. Omega nailed another, mocking Edwards and Mack after hitting it.

Swann fired back with punches but ate another knee strike. Swann came back but missed the Phoenix Splash off the top. Omega nailed another V-Trigger and nailed him with the One-Winged Angel. 1-2-3.

Your winner and new Impact & TNA Champion, Kenny Omega!

They showed Scott D’Amore’s face go white.

Omega was draped in all three championship belts and held them in the air.

They went off the air with Omega celebrating as Mauro, D’Lo and Striker wondered what’s next now that Impact has opened this Pandora’s Box.

