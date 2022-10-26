Impact Wrestling Releases Statement on Laredo Kid

On October 24, AAA Lucha Libre and Impact Wrestling star Laredo Kid underwent emergency surgery after suffering a rupture in his intestines during a match with Hijo del Vikingo in Mexico.

Impact Wrestling released a statement regarding Laredo Kid:

Our thoughts are with @Laredokidpro1 following his recent surgery as everybody at IMPACT Wrestling wishes him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/UHI7M1bYaU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 25, 2022

Laredo Kid is scheduled to face Black Taurus on the October 27th edition of BTI which will kick off the Impact Wrestling X Division Title Tournament that will get underway for the vacant X Division Championship. This match was taped prior to Laredo Kid’s emergency surgery.

PWMania wishes Laredo Kid a speedy and complete recovery.