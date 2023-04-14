Impact Wrestling Results – April 13, 2023

This week’s Impact Wrestling is the final show before Rebellion this Sunday on PPV. On the show, we find out Mickie James’s status for the PPV, plus, Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz, Sami Callihan & Angels vs. Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango, and more. Full results are below.

Frankie Kazarian (w/ Tommy Dreamer, Killer Kelly, & Yuya Uemura) vs. Kenny King (w/ Bully Ray, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, & Masha Slamovich)

RESULTS: Kenny King defeats Frankie Kazarian after Brian Myers distracted the referee and Moose interfered to spear Kazarian.

AFTER THE MATCH: Team Bully puts a beat down on team Dreamer! Standing tall is Team Bully Ray!

Number 1 contender Steve Maclin promo: He comes out with a mic, and he says no one in the locker room can beat him. Out comes Kushida! They brawl everywhere as security guards attempt to separate them! Steve is taken away by security and Kushida is in the ring, letting him ‘TIMES UP”!

Black Taurus (w/ Crazzy Steve), Lince Dorado, & Rich Swann vs. Laredo Kid

RESULTS: Laredo Kid defeats Black Taurus (w/ Crazzy Steve), Lince Dorado, & Rich Swann via pinfall on Black Taurus with a Spanish Fly off the top ropes!

A vignette for Bullet Club vs. Motor City Machine Guns: In an Ultimate X match at Rebellion.

Backstage: Rosemary won’t let Jessicka into the undead realm. Rosemary opens a casket and there’s no portal. She says someone is blocking their access to the undead realm. Jessicka blames The Coven, but Rosemary emphasizes this is a big deal.

JesSICKa (w/ Rosemary) vs. Taylor Wilde (w/ KiLynn King)

RESULTS: Taylor Wilde defeats JesSICKa via pinfall with a Stunning Fisherman Neck Breaker.

Jordynne Grace promo: She and vows to become a three-time Knockouts Champion as she has been waiting since January for a rematch.

Backstage: Alisha is with Eddie Edwards. Alisha addresses the camera and reflects on giving him a second chance after Eddie wrapped up with Honor No More. She says PCO was holding him back, so she intervened. Eddie says he keeps coming back, and that is why he will bury him on Sunday.

The Design (Angels & Callihan) (w/ Deaner & Kon) vs. Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango

Before the match, Joe Hendry cut a promo before in order to get Dango to say, “we believe.”

RESULTS: Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango defeats The Design when Hendry pinned Angels with a Standing Ovation. After the match, The Design attacked until Santino Marella came down and ended up hitting Angels with The Cobra.

Gisele Shaw (w/ Jai Vidal & Savannah Evans) vs. Tasha Steelz

RESULTS: Tasha Steelz defeats Gisele Shaw via pinfall after Steelz dropkicks the injured knee and stacks her up for 1, 2, 3!

Santino Marella approaches Mickie backstage. She says she just got off the phone. Santino says the ring is all hers.

Mickie James announcement

We see a video package on how Mickie James completed The Last Rodeo, which culminated in her beating Jordynne Grace for the world title in Hard to Kill.

Mickie is alone in the ring to address her future. Jordynne and Deonna are watching together backstage. James says she can’t handle time. She’s getting older and gets treated differently because of it. She feels like she can take on the world in the ring, but when she returns to the back, that’s when she feels the pain. Mickie says she has to do what’s right. She thanks everyone for The Last Rodeo.

She’s forever grateful but she is not cleared to compete at Rebellion. James says it’s Deonna or Jordynne’s time now. Mickie leaves the title and her hat in the ring before exiting.