Impact Wrestling Results – April 27, 2023

This week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is from Toronto, ON at the Rebel Entertainment Complex. On the card is Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taylor Wilde for the Knockouts Championship. Plus, the Impact Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey will face Angels and Kon in a non-title match and so much more! Continue below for the full results.

Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace

RESULTS: Masha and Jordynne trade attempted roll up pins until Jordynne got the three count. Jordynne Grace defeats Masha Slamovich via pinfall.

Impact World Champion Steve Maclin in-ring promo:

Steve Maclin walked to the ring with the Impact World Title. He said that PCO caught him by surprise last week, so he made a tactical retreat. Steve called PCO out for the title match right now. PCO’s theme music played, and he came out. PCO was attacked by Shera and Raj Singh on the ramp. They threw PCO in the ring as Maclin looked on and walked up the ramp. PCO made a comeback. Santino Marella’s music played as he walked to the stage. Singh gave Santino money. Santino said he just bought a match with PCO tonight. He bans Shera from ringside. Santino said the match starts now.

PCO vs. Raj Singh

RESULTS: PCO defeats via pinfall with moonsault.

The Design promo:

A distraught Deaner said he put his trust in Sami Callihan and Sami betrayed the Design. He said Sami isn’t a machine. Sami will feel pain. He told Sami to imagine what he would do to him after what he did to his mentor Eric Young. He told Sami to watch what they do tonight.

Coven promo:

The Coven chanted about earth, air, water, and fire. They all held hands over candles and a photo of Deonna Purrazzo. KiLynn King said their spell would work. The Coven all laughed.

JOHNNY SWINGER (w/Zicky Dice) vs. EL DINEROCO

RESULTS: Johnny Swinger defeats El Dineroco via pinfall.

Backstage:

Dice took the mask off. Santino walked up and Dice put the mask back on. Santino said he saw Dice’s face and the match didn’t count. Swinger told Dice good luck in his future.

Tag Team Match Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Angels and Kon

RESULTS: Chris Bey and Ace Austin defeats Angels and Kon via pinfall after they a combo of the cutter and the Fold and Ace pinned Angels.

Backstage:

A referee, the doctor, and Dirty Dango looked after Santino. Santino had a bit of the person’s hair who assaulted him. Dango held the hair and declared himself the Detective of Authority.

In the backstage area:

Jessicka was complaining to Rosemary about Taya not being there and not being able to go to the Undead Realm. Rosemary said they had tried everything. Crazzy Steve came up and Rosemary introduced Jessicka and Steve. Jessicka was annoying Steve. Steve asked if they had tried everything and hinted there was one more person they could contact. Rosemary said James Mitchell had been nothing but trouble for them. Steve said she knew what she had to do.

JODY THREAT vs. SELEZIYA SPARX

RESULTS: Jody Threat defeats Seleziya Sparx via pinfall with a F-416.

Killer Kelly vignette:

She talked about Hardcore War and how she liked the blood and violence. Kelly said she found someone as sick and twisted as her in the match. She invited Masha Slamovich to come and play with her. Killer Kelly calls out Miyu Yamashita.

Gia Miller sits down with Frankie Kazarian:

He recalls how he got signed in 2003 and went on to face a number of top names. Kaz then talks about how he felt disrespected after several years when management kept turning over. He decided to walk away when his contract came up. To be continued…

MAIN EVENT IMPACT KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. TAYLOR WILDE (w/KiLynn King)

RESULTS: AND STILL IMPACT KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DEONNA PURRAZZO! Deonna Purrazzo defeats Taylor Wilde via submission with a Venus De Milo.

After the match, The Coven attacked Purrazzo. Jordynne Grace ran to the ring for the save. Grace and Purrazzo ran off The Coven. The two shook hands.

Next week Frankie Kazarian interview Part 2, Steve Maclin, Champagne Singh & Shera vs. PCO & two partners of his choosing and much more! Stay tuned with PWMania.com for more.