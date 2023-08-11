Impact Wrestling Results – August 10, 2023

Impact Wrestling is back on AXS TV with a stacked show. On the card is, the first round of the #1 contenders Tournament for the Impact World Tag Team Championships ABC (Chris Bey & Austin Ace) vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann. Plus, Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA, Jody Threat vs. Alisha Edwards and more. Continue below for results.

#1 Contenders Tournament First-Round: ABC (Chris Bey & Austin Ace) vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann

RESULTS: Sami Callihan and Rich Swann defeats ABC via pinfall with a Cactus Driver from Sami to Ace.

Callihan and Swann will battle The Rascalz in the tournament finals.

Backstage:

Santino is hydrating when The Coven walks up. They say the energy in Impact has been off lately. The Coven pitch themselves for a tag title match. That is when The Death Dollz walk up and stake their claim for being added to Emergence. MK Ultra walk up. Kelly says they’ll take them all.

Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Dirty Dango

RESULTS: Dirty Dango defeats Bhupinder Gujjar via pinfall with a DDT.

After the match, Dango says that he still hates pro wrestling even when he wins. Jake Something interrupts and makes his way to the ring. He takes the mic from Dango asks him if he knows how long it took him to get back to Impact. If Dango hates it so much, then get the hell out… or Jake will make him. Dango rolls out, but Bravo shares words with Jake. Dirty Dango tries to attack from behind, but Jake punches him to send him retreating.

Backstage interview:

Johnny Swinger talks about training for his title shot. Kenny King interrupts and hypes himself up as being bigger than World Champ Alex Shelley. Swinger asks, “What’s the internet, daddy?”

Jody Threat vs. Alisha Edwards

RESULTS: Jody Threat defeats Alisha Edwards via pinfall with an F5.

After, the match, Kazarian accidentally whacks Alisha with the kendo stick when he tries to hit Eddie. A bunch of officials check on her as he was in shock.

Backstage:

Deonna cuts a promo to challenge KiLynn King to a singles bout next week. She wants Trinity to be watching.

Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA

RESULTS: Kushida defeats Mike Bailey via pinfall with a surprise roll up.

Crazzy Steve sits down with Tom Hannifan:

Steve says he needs Tom’s help. He discusses how Courtney and Jessicka are on their own path while Black Taurus has his own match tonight. Steve says he’s growing lonely. He references The Menagerie, splitting from Abyss, and now his new Decay mates. Steve speaks on being legally blind, which brings its own challenges. Tom asks where Steve’s family has been in all of this. Crazzy Steve says that’s a very interesting story, which is to be continued.

Footage:

Attack Pro Wrestling where Subculture recently defended the tag titles in the UK.

Bully Ray, Moose & Brian Myers vs. Samuray Del Sol, Laredo Kid & Black Taurus

RESULTS: Brian Myers, Moose & Bully Ray defeats Samuray Del Sol, Laredo Kid & Black Taurus via pinfall with a Roster Cut on Laredo Kid from Myers.

Backstage:

Bully continues running away until he’s out of the building. He hijacks a car as PCO almost catches him.

Next Week, Eric Young vs. Kon, Deonna Purrazzo vs. KiLynn King, Swann & Callihan vs. The Rascalz in the tag tournament finals and much more! Stay tuned with pwmania for more.