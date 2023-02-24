Impact Wrestling Results – February 23, 2023

On this week’s show we will see Trey Miguel put his X-Division Championship on the line against Crazzy Steve. We will also see a pair of Beat the Clock Challenges going down as Tommy Dreamer will take on Jason Hotch, and Bully Ray faces an opponent that has not been revealed. In the Knockouts division, Allysin Kay faces Taya Valkyrie. Continue below for quick match results.

Impact Tag Team Match: Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham vs. Motor City Machine Guns

RESULTS: Motor City Machine Guns defeats Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham via pinfall with a Dirt Bomb on Gresham.

Round 1 of Beat the Clock Challenge Match: Jason Hotch vs. Tommy Dreamer

RESULTS: Tommy Dreamer defeats Jason Hotch in 1 min via pinfall with a DVD. Bully Ray will have his chance to beat that number later tonight.

Impact Knockout Division: Allysin Kay (with Marti Bell of HEX) vs. Taya Valkyrie (with Rosemary and Jessica)

RESULTS: Allison Kay defeats Taya Valkyrie via pinfall with a AK47.

Tag Team Match: Yuya Uemura and Frankie Kazarian vs. The Design members, Deaner and Sami Callihan (Kon and Angels are at ringside)

RESULTS: Yuya Uemura and Frankie Kazarian defeats The Design members, Deaner and Sami Callihan via submission with a chicken wing.

Beat the Clock Challenge, Bully Ray vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

RESULTS: Skyler and Hotch attack Gujjar. Bully hits Gujjar with a chair. Bully Ray defeats Bhupinder Gujjar hits him with a chain and wins by pinfall. Bully Ray beats the clock with less than a minute.

Monsters Ball Main Event. X Division Champion, Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve (with Black Taurus of Decay)

RESULTS: AND STILL X- Division Champion Trey Miguel defeats Crazzy Steve via pinfall with a gruesome neck breaker after they put themselves through barbed wire table on the floor from the apron.

Stay tuned with PWMania for wrestling news, results and more.