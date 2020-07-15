Impact Wrestling Results – July 14, 2020

Here are the results for the episode of Impact Wrestling airing July 14th, 2020.

#1: Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Kimber Lee, Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Kylie Rae, Suzie, Havok, Neveah & Alisha Edwards — Winners: Kylie, Suzie, Havok, Neveah & Edwards when Suzie hit the Panic Switch on Kimber Lee

It’s chaos afterwards, as Valkyrie’s team attacks the faces. Kylie Rae stands tall and fights them back.

– We’re in Dayton, Ohio with Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, who isn’t happy to be back in the state. Austin says the odds are in their favor at Slammiversary, but there’s one thing he’s learned in his five year career. You have to go back to your roots and train in the dirt, if you want to move forward. Isn’t this similar to what Bray Wyatt said to Braun Strowman in their feud? Either way, Fulton needs to trust Ace on this one.

– It’s been a whole week, but Rhino and Hernandez are STILL arm wrestling. Moose walks in and asks them for a favor but they are too busy. The champ slaps Hernandez on the shoulder and it puts him off enough for Rhino to pick up the win! He’s a sore loser and won’t give Rhino the money they wagered. I sense a match in their future.

#2: XXXL vs. The Deaners — Winners: The Deaners with the roll up

– Rohit Raju is working out backstage. Moose walks in and says he’s looking for a tag team partner and Rohit is a last resort. Raju gets annoyed that he’s been chosen last again and assumes he’ll say yes. Moose asks if he’s in… and yeah sure, he’s in alright. Raju wished he had hyped him up a bit first. Scraping the bottom of the barrel here.

– Johnny Swinger gets in the face of the referee who banned him from ringside at Slammiversary. Swinger starts threatening him with lawsuits… so the ref takes a u-turn and says he can be in Chris Bey’s corner if it will get him off his back. We go back to the locker room, and Bey is showing off in front of a woman. Swinger returns and is outside listening in. He overhears Bey saying he’s got the “old man” doing errands for him like an idiot. After Bey notices he’s there, the Swing Man tells him he’s on his own at Slammiversary.

Jordynne Grace & Deonna Purazzo Contract Signing

– Jimmy Jacobs is with Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace & Deonna Purrazzo. He hands the contract to the challenger first. Before she signs it, Purrazzo says when Grace steps in the ring with her, she is stepping in the ring with class & sophistication; and when she leaves at Slammiversary she won’t be walking away with the Knockouts title. Grace gets in her face and says she doesn’t know what she’s getting in to right now… as the champ nails her with a cheap shot.

– Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan comment on each other, saying they don’t like one another. That much is obvious… but they do respect how crazy and dangerous they both are. The World’s Most Dangerous Tag Team would love to punch each other in the face, but there’s something much bigger to accomplish, which is to end The North and win the tag team titles.

Callihan tells a story about a frog and a scorpion crossing a river. The frog gives the scorpion a ride through the current… but the scorpion stings him halfway across. As they both fall in to the water, the frog asks why?? And the scorpion tells him it’s just in his nature. Shamrock says if the scorpion does sting him at Slammiversary, he’ll break his neck.

#3: Moose & Rohit Raju vs. Tommy Dreamer & Crazzy Steve — Winners: Tommy Dreamer & Crazzy Steve when the latter pinned Raju

– Ace Austin and Madman Fulton roll up at some location… but they don’t show us where. Meanwhile, Hernandez is getting ready for a Backlot Brawl with Rhino.

#4. [BackLot Brawl] Hernandez vs. Rhino — Winner: Draw (They agreed to split the money)

– We get a long vignette of Ace Austin training and talking about becoming the face of the industry. It shouldn’t be about some old guys coming back for a payday, nor should he be compared to someone like AJ Styles. What everyone should be talking about, is Ace Austin becoming the youngest World Champion of all time at Slammiversary.

– Impact show us another vignette, this time for Eddie Edwards. Trey talks to Wentz about the mystery opponent. They are looking to sneak in to the place where Ace Austin & Madman Fulton are training. The Rascalz get in and Wentz distracts Fulton and tries to trap him in a room; to no avail. Trey is in the ring with Ace and seeks revenge. They have a 7-8 minute brawl, including the use of steel chairs, trash cans, guard rails and… a steel chair wrapped with barbed wire? The last one is enough to scare off Austin & Fulton. Thanks for reading!

