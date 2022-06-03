Impact Wrestling Results – June 2, 2022

We opened with a look at last week’s six man tag team bout, won by Violent by Design.

They then featured another throwback TNA opening before going into the official Impact opening.

Deonna Purrazzo came to the ring too join Tom Hanifan on commentary. No Matt Rehwoldt as he’s competing later. We are in the Orlando, Florida area.

Savannah Evans with Tasha Steelz vs. Mia Yim

They locked up with Evans using her strength to shove Yim around and push her into a corner. Evans broke clean and they went back and forth arguing. Yim was shoved down but immediately bounced back. Evans missed a charge and was nailed with a rana. Yim nailed a series of knees and took out Evans’ legs. Yim nailed a dropkick but Evans shot her into the corner and nailed a DDT. Evans scored a two count.

Evans nailed a charge in the corner and drilled Yim with a beal toss. She drilled Yim with another shoulderblock in the corner and hit a butterfly suplex for a two count. Evans locked in a side chinlock and muscled Yim around, snapping her down to the mat. Yim fired out and went for a back suplex but Evans escaped. Yim went for a rana but was dropped down with a powerbomb for a two count. Evans rained down with a series of big rights until being admonished by the referee. Evans slammed Yim but missed a legdrop. Yim went into a series of rollups, scoring near falls.

Evans missed a charge in the corner. Yim fired back with a number of dropkicks and nailed a back suplex. They battled to the corner, where Evans fought off a tornado DDT attempt and scored another two count after a Samoan Drop. She nailed another suplex for a two count. Yim faked her out after being tossed to the ropes and Evans went to the floor. Mia kicked her in the face and brought Evans back to the ring. Tasha Steelz tried to get involved but Jordynne Grace attacked her on the floor. Yim nailed the Eat Defeat finisher and scored the pin.

Your winner, Mia Yim!

A good, hard fought bout. This was Evans’ best showing in the ring in the promotion to date and Yim looked really good and was wrestling like she had something to prove. Enjoyable.

Deonna walked past Tasha on the floor.

They showed Shark Boy confronting Eddie Edwards, telling him he should show respect to the company. Edwards slammed him into a wall and told him that he’s done everything for the company and he got nothing for it. Someone told him to put Shark Boy down. It was Chris Harris. He said it’s been 20 years and they should all be celebrating. Edwards let Shark Boy go and walked off, saying at Slammiversary, Honor No More will put Impact down for good.

Backstage, The Influence ran into Rosemary. She warned them they were going to bite off the champions’ faces. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus backed Rosemary and the champs backed off.

They plugged Against All Odds on 7/1.

Kenny King with Honor No More vs. Blake Christian.

If King losses, Christian takes his spot in the Ultimate X match.

Trey Miguel is on commentary.

King went after Blake and kicked away at him early. King missed a lariat and Christian used a lot of nice, athletic moves, setting up a big leaping kick. King retreated to the floor. Blake missed a sliding kick to the outside and they battled, exchanging blows. King whipped Blake towards the steps but he leapt off them to avoid and attack and drilled King. He nailed a nice tope con hilo,

When they returned from commercial, King was back in control and scored several two coiunts. They showed King nailed a cool twisting kick during the commercial break. Blake was worked over for some time and whipped into the corner. King nailed an exploder suples out of the corner and scored several two counts. King locked in a sitting abdominal stretch. Blake fought back and nailed a big kick and a standing frog splash for a two count. Blake missed a handspring elbow. King and Blake battled back and forth until King nailed a spinebuster for a two count. King went for a full neson suplex but Blake escaped.

King was drapped across the top rope. Blake came off the top with a splash to the back, sending King bouncing rudely to the floor. That looked great. Blake brought him back in and scored a two count. Blake went for a 450 splash but King moved out of the way and rolled him up. They battled back and forth with near fall. King and Blake battled over a backslide with Blake scoring a two count. Blake nailed a kick to the head and wenr to the top, going for a 450 splash. King got his knees up and nailed several suplexes and scored the pin.

Your winner, Kenny King!

Gujjar thanked W. Morrisey for his help last week. He said that if Morrisey needs help later, he’s got it. PCO was going nuts in the background. Morrisey smirked and said he think he’ll be OK tonight.

Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Rich Swann vs. Matthew Rehwoldt

They showed footage of Swann winning the belt over the weekend at Wrestling Revolver, followed by Matt Cardona stealing the title.

Rich Swann controlled Rehwoldt early, who ran from the ring and tried to even ask Tom Hanifan to protect him. He was able to shove Swann into a ring post, turning the tide of battle. Rehwoldt came off the ropes with a stomp to the chest for a two count. Swann was worked over for a long time but kept kicking out before the three count. He was whipped into the ropes but came back with a Lethal Injection. Swann went to the top and nailed a Phoenix Splash for the pin.

Your winner, Rich Swann!

Let’s not forget it’s not too late to show some support and love for Don West!

They showed footage of Masha Slamovich confronting Alisha Edwards on BTI and handing her something. Alisha was interviewed and was showing what Masha gave her, a 8×10 with a giant red X scrawled on it. Gisele Shaw came along and said that it meant Masha was going to kill her,

The Good Brothers came out for a promo. They announced they will get their Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship match against the Briscoes at Slammiversary. They are 7-time champions and have sold out major markets all over the world. The title match isn’t earned, it’s deserve. They ran down major arenas they have sold out across the world. The Briscoes are bad dudes and have won titles all over the world. They have done it all, but their accomplishments don’t live up to the Good Brothers. Catching a greased pig at the State Fair doesn’t live up to the Good Brothers. The Good Brothers headline MSG and the Briscoes are on a chicken farm. The Good Brothers saved tag team wrestling in this century.

They ran down the top ten things they have done in the company. Most of the list were “the time they beat the Briscoes.” That was pretty damn funny. Before they could get to #1, the Briscoes came out. They argued. The Good Brothers said they disrespected them by coming out and showed #1. It was them beating the Briscoes. They had a brief brawl with The Briscoes clearing the ring. They promised to see them at Slammiversary.

Backstage, Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander stated he just needs a few weeks to prepare to beat Eric Young at Slammiversary and we’ll be preparing for him, Deaner and Joe Doering Violent by Design surrounded him and Josh nailed them before they attacked. Everyone pulled them apart as Eric Young warned him he’s a dead man.

Backstage, Alexander demanded a match with Joe Doering next week. Scott D’Amore told him to remain focus on the PPV. Josh said he is. He has to deal with Joe now or at the PPV. Scott understood and agreed.

Rhino & Heath Miller vs. The OGK, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett.

Rhino battled Mike Bennett and worked him over in the corner. Heath tagged in and they nailed a double elbow, sending Bennett to the floor. Bennett’s arm was worked over. He fought free and tagged in Matt Taven, who was nailed with a big backdrop. The OGK went to the floor to regroup as they went to commercial.

When they returned, Heath worked over Taven but was quickly overwhelmed by The OGK. Taven nailed a leaping leg lariat for a two count. Bennett tagged in and scored a two count with an elbow before cinching in a rear chinlock. Heath finally fought free but was prevented from making the tag. He finally nailed a clothesline on Taven and made the hot tag to Rhino.

Rhino worked over Taven but Bennett attacked. Heath hit the ring and everyone battled. Taven nailed the Climax on Rhino and scored the pin.

Your winners, the OGK!

Eddie Edwards and the rest of Honor No More attacked Rhino and Heath. They Pillmanized Rhino’s knee with a chair and then beat it with a knee. The Motor City Machineguns and Kazarian hit the ring to make the save.

After the commercial, Rhino was being loaded into an ambulance. Kazarian and The MachineGuns demanded Honor No More. Scott D’Amore offered to make a 5 vs. 5 match against Honor No More. Scott said their partners can be from Impact past or present. They agreed and went to figure out who their partners will be.

PCO and Maclin started out. Maclin was unable to shoulderblock him down so he attacked and smashed him in the mouth. PCO came back and slammed Maclin hard. Morrisey and Moose tagged in. Moose and Morrisey chopped away at each other. Morrisey nailed a big boot and made the tag out to PCO. PCO and Moose battled. Moose was sent into the corner and hit with an Avalanche. Morrisey and Moose hit stereo Avalanches on their opponents. Moose whipped PCO into Maclin, then tricked Moose into charging his own partner. They grabbed Maclin for a double chokeslam.

Macklin distracted Morrisey, allowing Moose to attack his leg. Maclin continued the assault on the leg and smashed it into the mat. Maclin tied up the knee and smashed it near the ropes, then smashed it on the edge of the apron. Moose and Maclin tagged in and out, working it over. Maclin was kicked out of the ring but before PCO could tag back in, Moose attacked. PCO finally got the tag and cleaned house. He nailed a big DDT on Moose and a swinging neckbreaker on Maclin. PCO nailed a cannonball in the corner.

Morrisey held Maclin outside for PCO to nail the swanton onto the outside of the apron. Back in the ring, PCO nailed Moose with a belly to belly suplex, then followed up with a flying headbutt. Maclin broke up the pinfall but he and Moose went sent over the top to the floor. PCO hit a big flip dive to the outside.

PCO missed a top rope moonsault on Moose. They nailed each other with lariats as Morrisey recovered and made it to the apron. He tagged in and began tagging Moose with some big shots. He missed a leaping splash in the corner. Moose and Maclin tied him to the tee of woe. PCO hit the Cactus Clothesline on Moose. Maclin nailed the crosshairs on Morrisey and took out PCO with a dive. He nailed a DDT on Morrisey and scored the pin.

Your winner, Maclin & Moose!

PCO attacked Maclin but was speared by Moose. The lights went out and when they returned, Sami Callihan was in the ring and nailed Moose with a bat. Callihan said every single time Moose is in the ring, he has a date with the Death Machine.

